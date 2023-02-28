 Prithvi Shaw brawl: Police record social media influencer Sapna Gill’s statement on her complaint against cricketer : The Tribune India

Prithvi Shaw brawl: Police record social media influencer Sapna Gill’s statement on her complaint against cricketer

Sapna Gill accuses cricketer and his group of friends of ‘brutally slapping her and touching her private parts’

Prithvi Shaw brawl: Police record social media influencer Sapna Gill’s statement on her complaint against cricketer

A file photo dated February 15, 2023, of cricketer Prithvi Shaw who reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, February 28

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was earlier arrested in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car in Mumbai, has accused the batsman of assaulting and touching her inappropriately on the day of the incident, a police official said on Tuesday.

Gill had filed a complaint against the cricketer at the Airport police station on February 20, the day she was arrested and granted bail in the case. She received a reply from the police on February 24 and her statement was recorded the next day, said the official.

No case has been registered yet, he said.

In her two-page statement to the police, Gill alleged that she was partying in a luxury hotel on February 15 when the cricketer and his group of friends “brutally slapped her and touched her private parts”, said her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan.

Gill has said in her complaint that Shaw and his friends were under the influence of alcohol at the time, said Khan.

“Now, the Airport police station officers have recorded my client’s statement but they have not registered an FIR yet,” said Khan.

The lawyer said, “She (Gill) is being pressured through many sources to not go against Prithvi. If this is how it goes and there’s a delay in registering the FIR, then we would be constrained to proceed ahead under section 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against police.”

According to the police, a brawl had broken out on February 15 outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai following an argument with Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur after the 23-year-old cricketer refused to click selfies with her.

Shaw had been to the hotel with a friend that day, the police had said.

Gill and Thakur as well as their six friends allegedly waited for Shaw and his friend outside the hotel and chased them and also broke their car’s windscreen with a baseball bat, according to police.

They were later booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Gill, Thakur and two other accused were arrested on February 20 and secured bail the same day. Two more accused are still wanted, said the official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Business

First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8 pc

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Editorials

Sisodia’s arrest

6
Nation

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

7
Nation

Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand

8
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

9
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

10
Nation

Supreme Court to list plea on enforcing Anand Marriage Act for registration of Sikh marriages

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Top News

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

Sisodia held charge of 18 out of 33 departments of Delhi gov...

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia says many FIRs registered against him and many more ...

On Punjab govt plea, Supreme Court says Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once Cabinet recommends it

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...

Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh

Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh

Accused had moved top court seeking transfer of sacrilege ca...

India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23

Dip in manufacturing pulls down India’s Q3 growth to 4.4 pc, economy to grow at 7pc in FY23: Govt data

NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Ahead of G20 Summit, Amritsar gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Fire breaks out at Sector 26 SCO in Chandigarh

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

2 new ministers to be appointed soon: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj following Sisodia, Jain’s resignation

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia held in open and shut case of corruption, Kejriwal should also be arrested: Congress

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC