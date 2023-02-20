Prithvi Shaw brawl: Social media influencer Sapna Gill, 3 other accused granted bail

Mumbai, February 20

A court here on Monday granted bail to social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car with a baseball bat in Mumbai last week.

Earlier in the day, the court sent Gill, her friend Shobhit Thakur and two others, Rudra Solanki and Sahil Singh Singh, to 14-day judicial custody. Subsequently, they filed bail applications before the court.

Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri court, CP Kashid, after hearing brief arguments, granted bail to all the accused, who were arrested last week.

Gill, in her application filed through advocate Kaashif Ali Khan, claimed the FIR (first information) against her has been registered on "completely false and bogus allegations".

"The statements in the FIR are fabricated, concocted and without any basis and the applicant (Gill) is being falsely implicated in the above case," the bail plea said.

Police, represented by public prosecutor Atia Sheikh, opposed the bail applications, saying investigation in the case has not been completed yet.

Sheikh argued the accused had chased Shaw to take "revenge" as he refused to pose for a selfie with them.

They could have even "killed" the 23-year-old cricketer, said the prosecutor.

The incident took place last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the cricketer refused to click selfies with her.

Gill, along with her friend Thakur and six others, was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

