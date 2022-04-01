Private Member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha pitches for two-child norm

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 1

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on a Private Member’s Bill on Friday to regulate population, said the government follows a “holistic approach” towards healthcare. He referred to the National Health Policy and the world’s largest health care scheme, the Ayushman Bharat.

Mandaviya said the government has taken a number of affordable health-related schemes.

The Bill also seeks a regime to stabilise the country’s burgeoning population for effective distribution and management of resources.

Seeking stabilisation of the country’s population, the “Population Regulation Bill,” which was moved by BJP member Rakesh Sinha in 2019, pitched for a mandatory two-child norm.

It advocated disqualification of people violating the two-child norm from being chosen as an MP, MLA or a member of any body of the local self-government under the proposed Act.

Control of population was imperative for effective distribution and management of resources, it said.

It also batted for healthy birth-spacing steps, and underlined on the availability , affordability, etc., related quality reproductive health services.