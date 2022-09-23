Private security agency personnel to be deployed at 60 airports

IANS
New Delhi, September 23
In line with the decision of the Centre, a total of 1,924 Private Security Agency (PSA) personnel will be deployed at 60 airports, in place of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), at non-core duty posts.
As per the Airport Authority of India, the decision will reduce the security expenditure and these CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports which will further strengthen the security set-up. This will further help in operationalisation of new domestic and international airports.
The AAI has appointed 581 security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement-sponsored security agencies for non-core posts at 45 airports. These Security personnel will be deployed after completion of Aviation Security (AVSEC) training programme at selected airports. As on date, 161 DGR personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programmes and they will be deployed after completion of training from September 24.
At Kolkata Airport, already 74 DGR security personnel have been deployed from September 9 after attending the AVSEC training programme. Deployment process of the remaining security personnel is under process.
