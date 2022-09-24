Private security for non-core functions at 60 airports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

A total of 1,924 private security personnel will be deployed at 60 airports at non-core duty posts in place of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The step will reduce expenditure on account of security. CISF personnel relieved from the posts can be deployed at other airports. This will further help in operationalisation of new domestic and international airports, an official statement issued by Civil Aviation Ministry today said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has appointed 581 security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement-sponsored security agencies for non-core posts at 45 airports. These security personnel will be deployed after the completion of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) training programme at selected airports. As many as 161 DGR personnel for deployment at 16 airports are already attending AVSEC training programmes. At the Kolkata airport, 74 DGR security personnel have already been deployed for non-core duty.