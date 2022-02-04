Privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for 'Union of States' comment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described India as a “Union of States” in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice for breach of privilege against Wayanad MP, saying he attempted to “incite MPs and the nation” with his remark during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

It’s Manipuri tradition: CM on shoe remark Countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for jibe against Union Home Minister Amit Shah vis-a-vis a delegation of Manipur politicians, Chief Minister N Biren Singh hit back at him saying it is an age-old tradition in the state’s culture to remove one’s shoes before entering anybody’s house. TNS

Dubey submitted notices for breach of privilege and contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Secretary General and also urged Speaker Om Birla to expunge the remarks from the House proceedings.

“In his speech, Rahul has said India is described as a Union of States and India is not described as a nation. He has further correlated this by making a hollow, baseless and childish prophecy that the people of Tamil Nadu and other states will never allow themselves to be ruled by the present government/party. These utterances are an attempt to incite other Members of Parliament and citizens of the nation, by means of a live telecast, that any state could easily be separated from our nation if they do not want to be ruled by a specific political party and no new state and/or alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states could be effected in any manner in view of the fact that our country came to existence by means of a negotiation between and among various states,” the notice said.

Dubey called Rahul a “script reader” and a “drawing room politician” adding that he did not appear to have read the Preamble of the Constitution, which unambiguously states, “We, the People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic. By usage of the word Republic in the Preamble of our Constitution, it has already been made clear to one and all that India is a nation, but it is quite unfortunate that this simple fact is not understood by a veteran Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.”

