Privilege panel drops case against Ketkar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha led by Deputy Chairman Harivansh has decided to close the case against Congress member Kumar Ketkar in deference to the well established tradition of not pursuing a matter any further if the alleged offender expressed regret or apologised.

While treating the matter as closed, the committee, in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, observed that members should be more careful and circumspect while making any statement in the media which might be construed as aspersions on the presiding officers or contempt of the House.

A notice of breach of privilege was given by Bhupender Yadav of the BJP against Ketkar for allegedly casting aspersions on Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in an interview of him published in an English daily on January 3, 2019. According to Yadav, the interview was derogatory to the dignity of the House in general and that of Chairman Naidu in particular. Ketkar clarified that it was a case of clear misunderstanding and misinterpretation. —