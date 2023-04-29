Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday and called for the removal of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women grapplers.

The Congress general secretary accused the government of "protecting" Bhushan.

Priyanka, who is scheduled to take part in a series of poll campaign events in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.

She was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking with reporters at Jantar Mantar, Priyanka demanded that the copies of the FIRs filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers.

"When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country's pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If the FIRs have been filed, their copies should be shared with them," she said.