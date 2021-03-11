Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for covid, isolating at home

New Delhi, August 10
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she had tested positive for covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols.
The Congress general secretary had also tested positive for covid-19 in June last year.
"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet.
Several Congress leaders have contracted covid such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Party chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for covid in early June this year.
On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he had tested positive for covid.
“I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care,” Kharge tweeted.
