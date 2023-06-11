 Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Congress’ MP poll campaign on Monday with Jabalpur rally : The Tribune India

Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Congress’ MP poll campaign on Monday with Jabalpur rally

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters

Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Congress’ MP poll campaign on Monday with Jabalpur rally

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File photo



PTI

Jabalpur, June 11

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’s campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada River, a party leader said.

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Priyanka ji will launch the party’s campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting on Saturday at Shahid Smarak at around 11.15 am. She will land in Jabalpur at around 10:30am and head to Gwarighat to pray to Narmada river,” Jabalpur mayor and Congress’ city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh told PTI on Sunday.

En route to the rally venue eight kilometres away, she will garland a statue of Rani Durgavati, who attained martyrdom fighting the Mughals, he said, adding the rally will be attended by at least two lakh persons.

“People in Mahakoshal area or Jabalpur division having eight districts feel neglected by the BJP. We did well (last time) in the area. This time around we are going to sweep the polls,” he claimed.

Asked why she picked Jabalpur for the party’s campaign launch, Congress Rajya Sabha member from MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha said the rally is being held in Mahakoshal as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra did not pass through it.

“The rally in Mahakoshal area will help the Congress in neighbouring Vindh and Bundelkhand regions. Moreover, there is strong anti-incumbency (against BJP government) in Mahakoshal and a large chunk of traditional tribal voters of Congress dwell in this region,” he said.

MP has six regions, namely Mahakoshal, Gwalior-Chambal, Central India, Nimar-Malwa, Vindh, and Bundelkhand.

Mahakoshal or Jabalpur division comprises Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Chhindwara districts and has 38 Assembly seats.

In the last Assembly polls, the Congress won 24 of these seats while the BJP managed to win 13. One seat was bagged by an Independent candidate.

In the 2013 polls, the BJP won 24 seats and the Congress had to manage with just 13 victories.

With wins in Mahakoshal in 2018, the Congress was able to form a government in MP under Kamal Nath, though it fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP.

When contacted, leading Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar’s Jabalpur edition resident editor Manish Gupta told PTI the party which performs well in three out of the six regions of MP would come to power.

“It is a challenge for the Congress to keep its seats intact in the coming elections in Mahakoshal. Priyanka Gandhi is coming here to consolidate her party’s position in Mahakoshal region bordering Vindh and Bundelkhand,” he added.

In the Vindh region, the BJP won 24 seats while the Congress managed to emerge victorious in just six constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls, he said.

In impoverished Bundelkhand region comprising Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Niwadi and Panna districts having 26 seats, the BJP won 15, Congress nine and Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one seat each in the 2018 polls.

The last MP Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

2
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

3
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

4
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

5
Nation

She's keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor wrestler's father

6
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

7
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

8
Nation

BJP showers freebies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

9
Comment

How the famed Koh-i-Noor kept changing hands

10
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAPs ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

'Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 L...

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

Sources say actual number of students threatened with deport...

'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Advises fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, n...

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

The State hopes to generate an additional Rs 600 crore per a...

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in ...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAPs ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide