Pro-incumbency, ‘Brand Modi’: BJP’s poll narrative

New Delhi, May 26

‘Brand Modi’ and nine years of “holistic development and inclusive growth” under his rule will form the pillars of the government’s and BJP’s narrative going into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has readied a comprehensive roadmap on factors it believes will boost “pro-incumbency” as a factor ahead of the crucial General Election next year.

“Pai pai se hui gareeb ki bhalai” is the first campaign slogan the BJP will launch as it embarks on an unprecedented voter outreach across all 543 parliamentary constituencies to mark nine years of Modi government. “When we say nine years of PM Modi rule, we contrast it with 10 years of UPA’s policy paralysis,” BJP chief JP Nadda said on Friday.