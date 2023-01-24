Probe mysterious death of 12 medicos: SC to CBI

New Delhi, January 23
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into “inexplicable and suspicious” deaths of around a dozen students at Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Science (SRMS-IMS), Bareilly, in Uttar Pradesh since 2013.
A Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose ordered the CBI probe after senior counsel Siddharth Dave pointed out that two agencies of the state contradicted each other in the matter and hence it needed to be probed by the central agency even as the UP counsel opposed it. Petitioner Anadi Dixit, whose daughter died at the SRMS-IMS under mysterious circumstances on September 6, 2017, alleged that it was made out to be a case of suicide whereas prima facie evidence didn’t leave any doubt that there was foul play and tampering with evidence.
“The SRMS-IMS administration stalled the investigation and delayed the chargesheet by manipulating post-mortem. My daughter’s social media accounts on Snapchat and Facebook were hacked and contents deleted on the day of her death,” Dixit told The Tribune. The petitioner’s daughter was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room in mysterious circumstances barely 10 days after joining the SRMS-IMS. “Total 12 students died mysteriously but only three FIRs were lodged and two chargesheets filed… It has come to light that ragging has been prevalent in the SRMS-IMS and students have been subjected to brutal torture and harassment,” Dixit alleged. Stating he has been running from pillar to post to get justice, Dixit alleged “since the owners of the SRMS-IMS are rich, powerful and politically influential, the police have made no effort for proper probe and are hand in glove with each other”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...