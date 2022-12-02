Probe report: Jain met co-accused, kin in Tihar Jail

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

An inquiry has found that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain met with co-accused in a money laundering case as well as family members in Tihar Jail where he “misused” his position to receive VIP treatment, official sources said on Thursday.

In its report, the inquiry committee formed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena also claimed “collusion” between Jain and then Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel over “VIP treatment” to the minister in jail. Delhi government sources, however, claimed that the L-G had no power to set up this committee.