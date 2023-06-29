Problem identified, critical part of ALH being changed

New Delhi, June 28
Checks on the fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) have identified metallurgical and design flaws in a critical component of the copter.
A top source in the military establishment today said, “Yes, we have identified the problem and have sought replacement of the particular part and these are being replaced. The process will take some time.” There are 284 ALH in the Army, Indian Air Force, Navy and the Coast Guard and have multiple variants. The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) uses the same engine and these have also been examined.
Asked whether this was a design flaw or a metallurgical issue, the source said, “It is a mix of both”, adding “the flaw has been identified and is being taken care of. The parts are being changed on a priority basis.” A multi-agency body has suggested the need for changing the ‘control rod’ on the copter which is part of the ‘collective’ in the copter.
IAF Rafales to fly at Bastille Day parade
Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will take part in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as guest of honour
There’s need to adapt to tech: IAF chief
At a seminar on Wednesday, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said emerging technologies would remain symbiotic with human intellect, thereby necessitating the need to absorb and adapt continuously
