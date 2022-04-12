Procure paddy in 24 hours, KCR's ultimatum to Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Stepping up protest against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today warned the BJP-led government to respond within 24 hours on whether it will buy the grain from the state.

TRS leaders sit on dharna TRS working president and Chief Minister’s son KT Ram Rao, party MPs, MLCs, MLAs and entire cabinet sat on the dharna.

About 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the current rabi season has not been procured from the state, the TRS claimed.

Cautioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Do not play with the sentiments of farmers. They have power to topple the government.”

“With folded hands, I urge Modi ji and Piyush Goyal ji to procure paddy in Telangana like you buy in other states. We will wait for 24 hours for your response to our demand on paddy procurement,” he said, adding that he would take the protest across the country if the Central government failed to respond.

Joining the TRS dharna in the national capital, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait condemned the Centre’s paddy procurement policy.

Calling for another farmers’ protest, Tikait said the farmers’ union would back every Chief Minister who fights for farmers’ issues.

