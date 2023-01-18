Production of AK-203 rifles starts in Amethi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

Russia today announced the start of manufacturing of AK-203 automatic assault rifles at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, set up in a joint venture with India. This comes at a time when the US has threatened to impose sanctions on countries dealing with Russia.

“Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev. Some 7 lakh such rifles are needed and these would be main hand-held weapon for the Indian troops, said an official.

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, a joint venture between Russia and India, registered and located in India, whose founders on the Russian side are Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern (both are subsidiaries of the Rostec State Corporation), had started producing Kalashnikov assault rifles, a statement from Rosoboronexport read.

“With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies,” said Rostec General Director Sergey Chemezov. The AK-203 combines “excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world”, the Russian company said.

The joint venture plans to ensure 100 per cent localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India. In future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.

“At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries,” said Mikheev.

Russia and India continue to implement military-technical cooperation projects. Their current and future programmes are focused on technological cooperation, including on the basis of joint ventures, in the format of licensed production and joint R&D projects. Rosoboronexport aims to cooperate on terms of transfer of technology put forward by the Indian side and in accordance with the “Make in India” initiative, the company said.

Indo-Russian venture