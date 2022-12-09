Sweden-based professor of Indian origin moves High Court as govt cancels his OCI card

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The Delhi High court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Sweden-based professor of Indian origin Ashok Swain against the government's decision to cancel his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Centre on the petition filed by Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.

Asking the Centre to respond to Swain's petition in four weeks, the HC posted the matter for further hearing in February 2023.

Swain said pursuant to a show-cause notice in 2020, his OIC card was arbitrarily barred in February 2022 on the allegations that he was indulging in inflammatory speeches and anti-India activities. He maintained he didn't make any inflammatory speech. There was no specific incident to suggest he indulged in anti-India activities.