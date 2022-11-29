Professor calls student Kasab, suspended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

An assistant professor of the Manipal Institute of Technology, Udipi, was suspended on Monday after a viral video showed him calling a student by a terrorist’s name.

The incident, that took place last week, came to the public eye today after a video circulated across social media platforms showed the student taking on his teacher. “26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You cannot joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory way,” the student is heard telling the teacher, who is heard saying, “It was a joke, I am sorry”.

After the video went viral, the student and the teacher met to iron out differences with the former issuing a statement accepting the teacher’s apology. The institute has, however, instituted an inquiry and suspended the teacher until the inquiry report is finalised.

In a WhatsApp post, which was later circulated in one of the student groups of the university, the student said, “You must have seen a video going viral, wherein a student is telling his teacher that racist comments are not acceptable. The reason behind this was him calling me Kasab, one of the biggest terrorists this country has ever seen. It was a joke, which cannot be considered a valid-enough reason to question the identity of a human being. However, I had a conversation with the lecturer and realised that he genuinely meant that apology, and we as a student community must let it go as a genuine mistake. I understand what was going on in his head and would like to believe he didn’t mean it.”