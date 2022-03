Promote arbitration centres: CJI

PTI

Dubai, March 19

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said strong institutions with emphasis on the rule of law must be created to build trust in the globalised world.

Speaking at an event, Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation, here, Justice Ramana said the rule of law and arbitration were not in conflict with one another. The conference was organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) and supported by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

“Both arbitration and judicial ethics aim to serve the same goal to pursue justice. The Indian courts are known for their pro-arbitration stance,” he said.

Justice Ramana said courts in India assist and support arbitration and leave the substantial part of adjudication to the arbitration tribunal.

“To meet the ever-increasing demands, more arbitration centres should be promoted,” he said.

“I hope that Indian and international arbitration centres will cooperate and share information and knowledge. I see a future both in India and Dubai, tending towards institutional arbitration,” he said.

Justice Ramana, the 48th Chief Justice of India, is on his first visit to the Gulf region. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on April 6, 2021. —