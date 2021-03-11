Promote Brigadier by May 31, AFT directs MoD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) today directed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Army headquarters to promote a Brigadier from the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Department to the rank of Major General, the highest rank authorised in the department, by May 31.

The AFT’s order comes in the wake of a Supreme Court judgment on May 17, which had upheld the tribunal’s earlier order in the case.

The tribunal had directed the Army to promote Brig Javed Iqbal after holding that his medical category, which restricted employability at high altitude, would not interfere with his role as the head of the JAG Department headquartered in New Delhi.

The officer had submitted before the AFT that implementation of the order was being delayed by the authorities on one pretext or the other. The Army had averred that government sanction for promotion was accorded on May 20, but the applicant could not be promoted as the related file hadn’t been received from the competent authority at Army headquarters and MoD.

Galwan martyr’s widow joins OTA

Rekha Singh, the wife of decorated Army jawan Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan in June 2020, has joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for pre-commission training.