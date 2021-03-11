Promote Brigadier to Major General, the highest rank in JAG Department, by May 31: Armed Forces Tribunal

The order comes in the wake of Supreme Court judgment on May 17, which had upheld Tribunal’s earlier order in the case

Promote Brigadier to Major General, the highest rank in JAG Department, by May 31: Armed Forces Tribunal

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 27

The Armed Forces Tribunal on Friday directed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Army Headquarters to promote a Brigadier from the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Department to the rank of Major General, the highest rank authorised in the department, by May 31.

The Tribunal’s order comes in the wake of a Supreme Court judgment on May 17, which had upheld the Tribunal’s earlier order in the case. The Tribunal had directed the Army to promote Brig Javed Iqbal after holding that his medical category, which restricted employability at high altitude, would not interfere with his role as the head of the JAG Depart5ment headquartered in New Delhi. 

The officer had submitted before the Tribunal that implementation of the order was being delayed by the authorities on one or the other reason. The Army had averred that government sanction for promotion had been accorded on May 20, but the applicant could not be promoted due to his file not being received from the competent authority at the Army Headquarters and the MoD.

“Considering the fact and circumstances of the case, we direct the respondents to implement the order by May 31, 2022, and file compliance on June 2, 2022, at Circuit Bench, Nanital, failing which the Military Secretary, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi, shall remain present to explain the reasons of non-compliance,” the Tribunal’s bench comprising Justice Umosh Chandra Srivastava and Vice Admiral AR Karve ruled.

Brig Javed Iqbal, a 1989-batch officer, had been placed in low medical category for hypertension in August 2018. In October 2020, he was considered by No. 1 Selection Board for promotion to Major General and the board’s recommendation to promote him was approved by the Government of India in May 2021.

A re-categorisation medical board was held in February 2021, where his blood pressure was within permissible parameters, but his low medical category was retained and not upgraded. A re-medical board held in September 2021 on orders of the Army Chief, upgraded his medical category, which was approved by the competent authority. However, the Director General Medical Services (Army) did not accept the upgrade citing various reasons, including the contention that he had not stated correct facts regarding his medication.

The Tribunal had then observed that from the facts of the case, it was crystal clear that the officer’s selection for promotion by the board had been made knowing fully well his medical status. It was also clear that the selection was not subject to meeting medical criteria and was without any riders.

Stating that once the promotion of an officer has been approved by the competent authority, subordinate establishments are not supposed to interfere with the process by introducing suo moto riders and are only supposed to give effect to the approval.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court found the Military Secretary’s objection to the Brigadier’s promotion as incorrect, unjustified and beyond his official role. The Apex Court had observed that during the selection and approval process, the higher authorities has taken the medical categorisation into account and applied their minds objectively and had taken a conscious decision to promote him.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

5
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

6
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

7
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

8
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

9
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

10
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Don't Miss

View All
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking ‘where will the dog go?’
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Top News

7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into Shyok river near Loc in Turtuk sector of Ladakh

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials