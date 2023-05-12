 Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed : The Tribune India

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

The top court passed an interim order staying the promotions and directed that the matter be heard by an appropriate bench as Justice Shah is retiring on May 15.



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers, including Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said the promotion of the judicial officers was in violation of the Gujarat State Judicial Service Rules, 2005, amended in 2011, which states that promotions must be made on principle of merit-cum-seniority and on passing a suitability test.

"We are more than satisfied that the impugned list issued by the high court and the subsequent order issued by the state government granting promotion to district judges are illegal and contrary to the decision of this court. The same are, therefore, not sustainable," the bench said.

"We stay the implementation of the promotion list. Respective promotees are sent to their original post which they were holding prior to their promotion," it said.

The top court passed an interim order staying the promotions and directed that the matter be heard by an appropriate bench as Justice Shah is retiring on May 15.

The top court was hearing a plea of senior civil judge cadre officers, Ravikumar Maheta and Sachin Prataprai Mehta, challenging the selection of the 68 judicial officers to the higher cadre of district judges.

Varma, the CJM of Surat, is one of the 68 officers of the district lower judiciary whose promotion has also been challenged by Maheta and Mehta, presently working as undersecretary in the legal department of the Gujarat government and the assistant director at the state legal services authority.

The top court, which had issued notices to the state government and the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court on April 13 on the plea of the two judicial officers, was very critical of the decision and the order passed on April 18 to promote the 68 officers despite knowing the pendency of the case before it.

"It is very unfortunate that despite the fact that the respondents, more particularly, the state government, was aware of the present proceedings and the fact that in the present proceedings, this court made the notice returnable on April 28, 2023, the state government has issued the promotion order dated April 18, 2023 i.e. after the receipt of the notice issued by this court in the present proceedings, the top court said in its order on April 28.

In the promotion order, even the state government stated that it will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings pending in the top court, the top court had said.

"We do not appreciate the haste and hurry in which the state has approved and passed the promotion order... when this court was seized with the matter and a detailed order was passed while issuing the notice," it had said.

It is to be noted that the selection was in 2022 and hence, there was no extraordinary urgency in passing the promotion order, and that too when this court was seized of the matter, the order said.

"We are prima facie of the opinion that it is nothing but overreaching the court's process and the present proceedings. Let the secretary of the state government explain the extraordinary urgency shown in the matter in giving promotion and issuing the notification dated 18.04.2023 granting the promotion, subject to the ultimate outcome of the proceedings, it had said.

The top court had also asked the High Court Registrar General to file a reply specifically on whether the promotions to the post in question are to be given on the basis of the seniority-cum-merit or the merit-cum-seniority and place on record the entire merit list.

Prior to this, the top court on April 13 had issued the notices on the plea of the two judicial officers.

The petition said as per the recruitment rules, the post of district judge is to be filled in by keeping 65 per cent reservation on the basis of the principle of merit-cum-seniority and passing a suitability test.

They said the merit-cum-seniority principle has been given a go-by and the appointments are being made on the basis of the seniority-cum-merit.

The two judicial officers had secured 135.5 marks and 148.5 marks respectively out of 200.

Despite this, the candidates who had lower marks were appointed as district judges, they submitted.

The CJM Surat on March 23 had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

2
Amritsar

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

3
Delhi

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

4
Haryana

Haryana government transfers 7 IAS, 35 HCS officers, 136 police personnel

5
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

6
Punjab

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

7
Trending

Watch: Imran Khan uses ‘Hum Dekhenge’ song from ‘The Kashmir Files’ to demonstrate public support against his arrest; movie director Vivek Agnihotri calls it ‘illegal’

8
Delhi

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

9
World

Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Italy's Milan; driver injured

10
Chandigarh

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief, Delhi Police tell court

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief, Delhi Police tell court

The submission is made before Additional Chief Metropolitan ...

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in graft case

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in graft case

Khan, 70, was arrested from the premises of the IHC on Tuesd...

Pakistan descends into chaos, what is happening in India’s neighbourhood

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in 1999, 'strong and sta...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Will safeguard students' interests: Saint Kabir Puslic School management

Airport firm to give land for road

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

2 shot at near gym in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy