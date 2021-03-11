Proof lacking, CBI closes case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The CBI is learnt to have closed a case against Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and others relating to the allegation of corrupt means in the hiring of a creative team for the department.

Sources said the CBI recently filed a closure report before a special court after failing to gather enough evidence to prosecute the AAP leader and others in the case. The CBI, however, refused to provide any formal comment.

Following a reference it received from the office of Lieutenant Governor of the NCT of Delhi, the CBI had registered the case on May 28, 2018, to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the award of tender to a private company for hiring a creative team for PWD works.

The sources said the CBI conducted a year-long preliminary inquiry, in which it levelled serious allegations of corruption against the minister and it went on to register an FIR against Jain and other PWD officers on the basis of its findings. However, after four years of probe into the allegations, the CBI did not find enough material to buttress its claims of corruption and prosecute the minister, resulting in the closure of the case.

“A preliminary inquiry was earlier conducted to look into the matter. It was alleged that the accused, while working in the capacity of public servants, deliberately changed the terms and conditions in the NIT so as to make the private company eligible for participating in the tender,” a CBI spokesperson had said after filing the FIR on May 29, 2018.

