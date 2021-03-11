Prophet remark row: Tension prevails in violence-hit Ranchi as shops, other establishments remain shut amid heavy police deployment

Internet services restored after 33 hours

Prophet remark row: Tension prevails in violence-hit Ranchi as shops, other establishments remain shut amid heavy police deployment

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel conduct a flag march in Ranchi on June 12, 2022. PTI

PTI

Ranchi, June 12

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Around 2,500 police personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

“Eight FIRs have been lodged and police teams are investigating the matter. We have detained many people for interrogation. The matter is being investigated,” Jharkhand Police Spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Homkar said heavy police deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups.

FIRs have been filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, official sources said.

Repeated calls to several top police officers of the state for more detail on the situation went unanswered.

Md Haji Hasim, the president of Daily Market Traders Association, told PTI that nearly 1,100 shops are shut.

Meanwhile, internet services in Ranchi district, which were suspended from 7 pm on Friday as a precautionary measure, resumed after 33 hours.

The internet services were restored at 4 am on Sunday, said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan.

Police had on Sunday said 12 of its personnel and an equal number of civilians were injured in the protests that turned violent.

Eyewitnesses, however, have claimed the number could be over 60.

A RIMS official told PTI that eight injured people undergoing treatment at the medical facility are critical, with one Nadeem Ansari, 24, still on a ventilator and battling for life.

