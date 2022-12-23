Proposal on capping donations under study

Minister for Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the RS that EC's proposal to cap individual anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 was under examination.Asked whether all political parties were consulted, he responded in the negative in a written reply. TNS
1.47L recruited in ‘Rozgar Melas’
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh today informed Rajya Sabha that lecturers, income tax inspectors and multi-tasking staff were among 1.47 lakh recruited through 'Rozgar Melas', which is an employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers. TNS
Amendment Bills to revise ST lists passed
With the Rajya Sabha giving its nod, the Parliament has passed two amendment Bills to include "Betta-Kuruba" and "Kadu Kuruba" in Karnataka and the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). TNS
Oppn boycotts Rajya Sabha session
Opposition parties, barring the TMC and AAP, on Thursday boycotted the Rajya Sabha session for the entire day after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to admit notices under Rule 267 given by them to discuss the LAC situation as well as other issues, including Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's remark on Bihar and the Covid situation.
