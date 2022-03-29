Protect future of Ukraine returnees: MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Days after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the Lok Sabha of “every necessary arrangement to be made to ensure that Ukraine-returned students become doctors”, a BJP MP again raised the matter in the House.

Nayab Singh, BJP’s MP from Kurukshetra, sought urgent government intervention to ensure that Indian students, who returned from strife-torn Ukraine were in a position to finish their studies.

Singh sought Pradhan’s intervention in the matter.

India evacuated 22,000 medical students from Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24. Singh raised the issue under Rule 377. Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had sought assurances and urged the Centre to ensure that final-year students were able to complete their studies.

“Remain assured that the government will ponder over making arrangements, whatsoever is required, to enable them to become doctors in future,” Pradhan said. —