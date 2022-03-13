Protect official claiming EVM change: Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Three days after the Election Commission removed four officials, including Additional District Magistrate of Varanasi, for unauthorised transport of EVMs, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today again raised the EVM issue, urging the Supreme Court and President Ram Nath Kovind to protect an election official whose audio referring to change of EVMs went viral today.

“An audio clip of an official talking to someone about changing of EVMs has gone viral. I appeal to the SC and the President to take note and grant protection to him. The life of an individual is more important than forming a government,” Akhilesh tweeted today. —