Protecting Mother Earth our fundamental responsibility: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning said that protecting Mother Earth was their fundamental responsibility that had taken shape of Climate Action.
He said this responsibility was ignored by many for long.
Modi was addressing the ministerial meeting of G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability through a video message. The meeting is taking place in Chennai.
“I would emphasise that Climate Action must follow ‘Antyodaya’, that is, we must ensure the rise and development of the last person in society,” Modi said in his message.
He said the countries of the Global South were particularly impacted by climate change and environmental issues.
“We need enhanced action on commitments under the ‘UN Climate Convention’ and the ‘Paris Agreement’. This will be crucial in helping the Global South fulfil its developmental aspirations in a climate-friendly way,” Modi said.
The PM said India had led the way through its ambitious ‘Nationally Determined Contributions’.
Modi said India had achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the target of 2030.
He said India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.
