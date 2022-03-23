Protest in Parliament over increase in fuel prices, Rajya Sabha adjourned twice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Parliament today witnessed disruptions over the increase in prices of fuel and LPG, as Opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings in Rajya Sabha twice and walked out of Lok Sabha over the issue.

‘Lockdown’ on prices lifted Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said ‘lockdown’ on petrol, diesel and gas prices had been lifted and the government would now increase the fuel prices as the Assembly elections were over

The Congress demanded the fuel prices be brought down to the level that existed during the UPA rule

As Opposition MPs raised slogans and trooped into the Well of the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were first adjourned till noon and then till post-lunch.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre, while LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. The prices have been raised after four-and-a-half months, during which the Assembly elections to five states were held.

While the Congress and TMC MPs carrying placards trooped into the Well, other Opposition MPs, including those from Left parties, were seen standing in the aisle.

When the House met after the first adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for the listed Question Hour to be taken and asked Opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings. But unrelenting, Opposition members raised slogans, drowning out the voice of Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, who was replying to the first listed question.

Harivansh asked TMC leader Derek O’Brien to call his party MPs back to their seats and allow Question Hour to proceed, saying precious national resources had been spent. But with the Opposition members continuing their protests, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier in the morning, when the House met for Zero Hour, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a little less than an hour. This happened after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted notices given by Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC), V Sivadasan, Elamaram Kareem and John Brittas (CPM) under Rule 267, requiring setting aside of the listed agenda to take up a discussion.

Later, while protesting outside Parliament, several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said the “lockdown” on petrol, diesel and gas prices had been lifted.

#lpg #petrol diesel price