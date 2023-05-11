Protesting wrestlers wear black bands as mark of protest, call it a ‘Black Day’

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands, observing it as a ‘Black Day’ as their agitation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh entered the 18th day.

Top Indian grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan and Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women grapplers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

“We are observing a black day today in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We are confident of our victory as the entire nation is with us in our fight,” Bajrang said.

“Day by day our protest is gaining momentum and we will continue to fight till we get justice.” A large delegation of Bharat Kishan Union Ekta (Azad), mostly comprising women from Punjab arrived at the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday to show their solidarity towards the protesting wrestlers.

Besides members of Mazdood Adhikar Sangathan, Sonipat and a small delegation of youth students from Bhagat Singh Youth Union, Maharashtra also came in support of the wrestlers on Thursday.

#bajrang punia #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh #Vinesh Phogat