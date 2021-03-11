Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

New Delhi, May 9
Protests erupted at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing an anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel, even as the civic body team was forced to return without carrying out the exercise.
The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre, and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise.
Earlier in the day, leaders of the AAP and the Congress reached the spot and staged a dharna. SDMC’s Central Zone chairman Rajpal Singh said removing encroachments was the obligatory function of any municipality and alleged the protests were “politically motivated”.
