Provide permanent court security units, install CCTV cameras in court complexes, orders Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 12

Noting that preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld being non-negotiable, the Supreme Court has issued directions for having permanent Court Security Units (CSU) and installation of CCTV cameras to ensure security of court complexes across India.

“It is appalling that court premises in the National Capital itself, in the past year or so, have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire,” a Bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta said.

Noting that such incidents posed significant risks to the safety of not only judges but lawyers, court staff, litigants and the general public, it said it’s critical that judicial institutions took comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders.

The top court asked high courts to submit a preliminary action-taken report on security measures and

digitisation by October 10.

“Would not hope for the litigants who visit the temples of justice dwindle, if the very halls of justice lack the shield of security? How can the litigants secure justice for them when those entrusted to render justice are themselves insecure?” it wondered.

“The schematics of CCTV camera installation will have to be laid down on a district-wise basis where the respective state governments should provide the requisite funds for the execution of such a plan in a timely manner,” it said.

Several court complexes in Delhi have witnessed gun violence in recent times. In July this year, a firing incident was reported in Tis Hazari court after heated arguments between two groups of lawyers.

The top court said it is conscious of the fact that lapses in court security have often occurred despite having modern security measures in place, including CCTV cameras.

The apex court said there ought to be in place a security plan prepared by the high courts in consultation with the principal secretaries, the home departments of each state government and the directors general of police of states/union territories or the commissioners of police.

“We emphasise that the installation of CCTV cameras should be an integral part of the construction project of courts, and therefore should be prioritised,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court said adequate personnel be deployed to secure the entry and exit points of court complexes.

“It may be ensured that emergency measures such as ambulances, medical facilities and firefighting services are immediately available and modernised within court complexes and unimpeded access of such vehicles to the premises is assured at all times. This includes ensuring unhindered movement and keeping the court complex vicinity free from traffic and parking congestion,” it ordered.

