Provide water tubs for ‘wazu’ at Gyanvapi: SC

New Delhi, April 21
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Varanasi District Collector to arrange a sufficient number of plastic tubs with water for “wazu” (ablution ritual ) for Muslims at the Gyanvapi mosque at the end of month of Ramzan.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the UP Government, that the collector would ensure availability of water at the complex.
“The Solicitor General states that in order to facilitate ‘wazu’, the district magistrate shall ensure that tubs for water are made available to avoid inconvenience,” the Bench noted.
