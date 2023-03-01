Provide Z+ security to Ambani, kin: SC to govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide Z-plus security cover to top businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family in India and abroad at their own expense.

In Maharashtra, the Ambanis’ security would be taken care of by the MHA and the state government, their security would be ensured by the MHA while on foreign land, a Bench led by Justice Krishna Murari said.

Ambanis counsel Mukul Rohatgi said his clients were at risk of being targeted to financially de-stabilise India and such risk existed both in India and abroad.