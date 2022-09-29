 PSBs to launch special campaign for scheduled castes; issues including welfare schemes, backlog vacancies, loan disbursement to be taken up : The Tribune India

Giving details of the meeting, NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla said banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs by October 31

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla on Thursday informed that all the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will launch a special campaign from October 2 till December 31 this year to fill up the backlog vacancies of scheduled castes.

Sampla made the disclosure a day after conducting a review meeting which was jointly chaired by him and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the performance of PSBs in providing benefits of credit and other welfare schemes to schedule castes.

During the meeting, the measures in terms of reservation, backlog vacancies, functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism among other issues were looked into.

Giving details of the meeting, Sampla said that the banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs by October 31.

The banks have also been asked to set a target to achieve the percentage earmarked for SC beneficiaries with regard to Union Government’s schemes like NRLM, NULM, Mudra, Swabhiman and Awas Yojana.

They have been directed to submit a report on reservation policy, with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries in all the schemes, and submit the progress to the NCSC, twice every year.

They have also been directed to give minimum wages to all the outsourced employees.

The banks have been asked to review the data of all the loans that were approved but not disbursed, and analyse the gap.

“It was found that there are a lot of cases in SC-VCF (Scheduled Caste Venture Capital Fund) where accounts have become NPA,” Sampla said. 

 

