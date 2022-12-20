Puducherry students turn waste to wonder as they make 'Avatar' figurines inspired from Hollywood flick

ANI

Puducherry, December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is not just successful at the box-office but is also motivating children to get creative.

A group of students from Seliamedu Government Higher Secondary School here channelised their love for the James Cameron blockbuster by creating figurines of the lead characters Neytiri, Jake Sully and the Great Leonopteryx.

Santosh and Navaneethakrishnan created the figurines as a way of welcoming the Zoe Saldana-starrer film in India.

It took them a week to create the immaculate figures using natural waste materials, like coconut shells, Mandara leaves and palm leaves.

Prior to this, the students had already made a sculpture of Tamilisai.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has opened to record numbers of over Rs 41 crore across India.