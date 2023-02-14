Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

PTI

New Delhi, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

तुम्हारी शौर्य गाथा सूर्य हैं, आसमान हो तुम।

हमारा गर्व तुम हो, शान हो, अभिमान हो तुम।



We did not Forgive, will never Forget:



We salute our Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice at Pulwama on 14 Feb 19.



We will forever remain indebted to their families. pic.twitter.com/nNA6H5HINq — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 14, 2023

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 terror attack, saying the nation can never forget their sacrifice.

I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2023

"I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyrs. In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said the country salutes their courage and supreme sacrifice.

साल 2019 में पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले में अपना बलिदान देने वाले बहादुर जवानों के प्रति मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। यह देश वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए इन जवानों के साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता है। उनके परिवारों के साथ पूरा देश मज़बूती के साथ खड़ा है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2023

"I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice made by these soldiers who got martyred. The entire nation stands firmly with their families," Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

"Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism," he said.

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

