Pune man sets ex-employer on fire after she sacked him; both die

Pune, April 27
A 35-year-old man set a woman, his former employer, on fire here following a dispute and both died due to burn injuries on Tuesday, city police said.
Another person also suffered burns when he tried to intervene during the incident which took place late Monday night in Somnath Nagar area, said an official.
"Milind Nathsagar, the accused, used to work in Bala Janing's tailoring shop. She had sacked him eight days ago. Angry over it, Nathsagar went to the shop around 11 last night, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire using a lighter," said inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandan Nagar police station.
While Nathsagar, who also received burn injuries, died earlier on Tuesday, Janing (32) who had suffered 90 per cent burns died in hospital later.
A man who ran a mobile shop nearby sustained 35 per cent burns when he tried to intervene. He is undergoing treatment, the official said.
A case was registered against the deceased Nathsagar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Further probe is on.
