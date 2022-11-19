 Punjab cadre officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner : The Tribune India

Punjab cadre officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, November 19

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985-batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.

Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.

