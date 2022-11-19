Punjab cadre officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

New Delhi, November 19
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.
A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985-batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.
His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.
Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.
