Punjab Regiment, CRPF adjudged best marching contingents at Republic Day Parade

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

The Punjab Regiment has been adjudged as the ‘best’ marching contingent among the three services at the Republic day Parade while the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) was named as best among CAPF and other auxiliary forces.

The Ministry of Defence today announced the awards of the best marching contingents and tableaux of Republic Day Parade 2023.

Three separate panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents. A panel of experts looked at the three Services, another one was for judging Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) other auxiliary forces and a third panel was adjudicating on the tableaux from various States, Union Territories and Ministries.

Among the tableaux of the states the first three winners are Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Among the Tableaux of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Central Public Works Department have won. Among the cultural troupes the ‘Vande Bharatam’ Dance Group has emerged as winner.

In addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the Republic Day Parade. An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite Tableaux and also the Marching contingents to select the best amongst popular choice category.

The results of the online poll are: Indian Air Force gets the marching contingent among the three services while the CRPF has won in the online poll too in the category of CAPF’s.

The online poll adjudged the following tableaux as top three: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. TheTableau of theMinistry of Home Affairs has been voted the best on the online.