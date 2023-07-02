 Punjab targets to bring 20 per cent more area under basmati : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Punjab targets to bring 20 per cent more area under basmati

Punjab targets to bring 20 per cent more area under basmati

Agriculture dept has targeted to bring 6 lakh hectares under the aromatic crop, up from 4.94 lakh hectares last year

Punjab targets to bring 20 per cent more area under basmati

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, July 2

The Punjab agriculture department is planning to increase the area under basmati crop by over 20 per cent in the current sowing season, with the state government pushing for alternative crops to wean away growers from water-guzzling paddy.

As sowing of the aromatic crop is set to commence this month, the agriculture department has targeted to bring six lakh hectares under the aromatic crop, up from 4.94 lakh hectares last year, an agriculture department senior official said.

The state government also has plans to fix a support price of Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,800 a quintal for basmati crop.

To promote the basmati rice crop, the department has roped in 'Kisan Mitra', who will provide technical guidance to growers for sowing it.

"We have targeted to bring six lakh hectares of area under basmati this season," said the official.

The area under the basmati crop was 4.85 lakh hectares in 2021-22 and 4.06 lakh hectares in 2020-21.

Punjab grows paddy over an area of about 30 lakh hectares, including basmati, every year.

Basmati is mainly grown in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Pathankot and other districts. The officials anticipate that farmers in Fazilka and Muktsar districts will also bring more area under basmati paddy this time.

The Punjab government is promoting crops like basmati, cotton and pulses as an alternative to water-consuming paddy crops.

The official said as farmers fetched more than Rs 3,500 a quintal from basmati paddy last year, and more growers will be encouraged to switch to basmati paddy this time.

Kisan Mitra, trained by the agriculture department, has been roped in to guide and provide technical guidance to farmers for basmati crops.

"A Kisan Mitra will guide farmers about basmati, starting from sowing till harvesting," said the officer.

Farmers will also be advised about the use of only those pesticides which are recommended by the Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University for basmati crops.

Growers will be asked to avoid certain pesticides, as there is a risk of higher pesticide residues than the maximum residual limit in basmati grain meant for export, said the official.

Basmati exports from India are estimated to be over Rs 35,000 crore, with Punjab's aromatic grain having a significant share.

On the state government's plans to fix a support price for basmati, the official sources in the department said if the rate of basmati drops from the support price level fixed by the government in the market, then the Punjab government will intervene through Markfed (Punjab State Co-op Supply and Marketing Federation) and procure the crop.

The decision of fixing the support price is yet to be taken, but it could be between Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,800 a quintal, they added.

Punjab farmers mainly grow PUSA 1121, PUSA 1509 and 386 varieties.

This season, paddy transplantation was divided into four phases, with the first phase starting from June 10 in areas near the international border. The other three phases started on June 16, 19 and 21 for paddy sowing in other parts of the state.  

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

3
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

4
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

5
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

6
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up

88 people killed in accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra since December 2022: Official

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held