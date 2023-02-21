Punjab, UP among world's 50 regions at high risk of damage to built environment

Tribune News Service

Nine Indian states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, are among the world’s top 50 regions at a risk of damage to the built environment from extreme weather and climate change, according to new rankings of physical climate risk released today by XDI (The Cross Dependency Initiative).

The XDI is viewed as a leader in physical climate risk analysis. Built environment comprises man-made structures such as homes, roads, workplaces, and other facilities. China is the other country that has the most vulnerable regions. Among nine states, Bihar is ranked at 22nd spot, Uttar Pradesh at 25, Assam at 28, Rajasthan at 32, Tamil Nadu at 36, Maharashtra at 38, Gujarat at 44, Punjab at 48 and Kerala at 50.

China and USA are the other two countries which have the most vulnerable regions.

Two of China’s largest sub-national economies, Jiangsu and Shandong, top the global ranking. Over half of the provinces in the global top 50 are in China. After China, the US has the most high-risk states with 18 states in the top 100. Florida is the highest-ranking US state, followed by California and Texas.

According to the report, 80 per cent of the top 50 most at-risk states and provinces in 2050 are in China, the US or India. “This is the first time there has been a physical climate risk analysis focused exclusively on the built environment, comparing every state, province and territory in the world,” said XDI in its official statement.

