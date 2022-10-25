Purported notice in Pune court forbids women lawyers from ‘arranging hair in open court’

PTI

Pune, October 25

A notice purportedly put up in the Pune district court asked women advocates not to “arrange” hair in the open court as it ‘disturbs the functioning of the court’.

While senior lawyer Indira Jaising flagged it on Twitter and later informed that it had been removed, the court registrar refused to comment on the issue.

The notice, dated October 20, is purportedly singed by the registrar.

Success at last, the notice had been withdrawn

Thank you everyone https://t.co/QfM9vgWMgv — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) October 24, 2022

“It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open court which is disturbing the functioning of court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act,” read the text, as seen in the pictures of the notice which went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Jaising informed on Twitter that the notice had been withdrawn, describing it as “success at last”.

When contacted, the Registrar of the Pune court refused to comment. “I don’t wish to say anything on this topic,” he told PTI.

Advocate Pandurang Thorve, president of the Pune Bar Association, said the association was not given any intimation about the notice.

Diwali holidays started on October 21 and the courts would resume on October 28, he said.

“After the notice went viral on social media, I went to the court today to verify it, but it wasn’t there,” Thorve said.