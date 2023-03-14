Putin may attend meet, but no decision yet: Kremlin

New Delhi, March 13
Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 summit in India in September, but no decision has been made yet, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday.
“It cannot be ruled out. But no decision has been made yet. Russia continues its full participation in the G20 format. We intend to continue it,” said Peskov when asked if Putin’s participation in the summit in September was being considered. The G20 summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.
