Putting all speculations to rest, BJP fields Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, June 4
Putting all speculations to rest regarding union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the BJP today fielded Ghanshyam Lodhi for by-elections to the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Alongside, the party also named Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' as its candidate from Azamgarh.
After Naqvi was not fielded for Rajya Sabha for June 10 elections, the buzz was that he may be fielded from the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency, which was recently vacated by SP leader Azam Khan after he was elected to the UP Vidhan Sabha.
However, another speculation is that the senior BJP leader from the minority community may be party candidate for the post of the Vice President, or maybe appointed a Governor or brought in the party organisation at some higher level.
Meanwhile,m for the Assembly byelections, Tripura CM Manik Saha is BJP candidate from Town Bordowali in Tripura, Rajesh Bhatia from Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, and Gangotri Kujur from Mandar In Jharkhand. They are among the list of seven candidates in four states- Tripura, Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
Notably, Nirahua had already started seeking votes on the party’s symbol by portraying himself as the candidate for the seat.
On Friday, he also shared a poster of himself with a lotus, the party symbol, and tagged several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and party chief JP Nadda.
The caption read, "Press the lotus button (vote for BJP) for the sake of Azamgarh (kamal ka button dabaaey, apne Azamgarh ke liye).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police