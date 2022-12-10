In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

In a controversial move, BJP’s Rajasthan MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, in the Rajya Sabha as a private member’s Bill amid strong protests. The code seeks to do away with religion-based personal laws.

The move attracted notices by the MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the CPI(M) which strongly opposed the introduction of the Bill. In a bid to quell the protesting Opposition MPs, RS Chairmam Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Does a member have a right to bring a private member’s Bill? The answer is ‘yes’. Whether it will be taken up further depends on the mandate of this House. The member has the unqualified right to go to the extent I am indicating.”

MDMK MP Vaiko, who vociferously opposed the Bill, said: “We are heading towards disintegration of the country. The minorities are terribly hurt.” Abdul Wahab, IUML representative, said: “This is a provocation by our BJP friends. But it is not for the benefit of India. It is not for the benefit of our nation. That is why I request, earnestly request, my friend to take back this Bill.”

E Kareem of the CPM said while the BJP never showed any interest in implementing laws pertaining to decent wages for workers, it was interested in introducing the Uniform Civil Code because it was on the party’s agenda. “Pluralism is the soul and heart of our Constitution and our country,” he said.

The DMK and TMC also opposed the Bill.

With Opposition members seeking the withdrawal of the Bill, Dhankhar called for division and the motion for introduction of the Bill was passed with 63 votes in favour and 23 against it. In the past, although the Bill was listed for introduction, it was not moved in the Upper House.

The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.

