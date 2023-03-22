 QS world varsity rankings: IIT-Delhi enters list of top 50 institutions for engineering : The Tribune India

QS world varsity rankings: IIT-Delhi enters list of top 50 institutions for engineering

44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions in different disciplines figure in top 100 globally as against 35 programmes last year

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 22

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has entered the list of top 50 institutions for engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which was released on Wednesday.

As many as 44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions in different disciplines have figured in the top 100 globally. Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100.

The Delhi University is the Indian varsity with maximum entries (27) followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, (25) and IIT-Kharagpur (23), a statement released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said.

The rankings provide independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 15,700 individual programmes taken by students at 1,594 universities in 93 locations across the world, across 54 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

The thirteen edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject has ranked 66 Indian universities, cumulatively achieving 355 entries, a 18.7 per cent increase compared to last year (299).

The 11 declared Institutes of Eminence (IoE) take 44 per cent of the overall Indian entries (158), the statement said.

The IoE boast 35 of the 49 top-100 Indian positions across the 54 academic disciplines and in the five broad faculty areas, one featured in this edition.

For the ‘subject ranking’, the QS ranks institutions on the basis of the individual programmes and compares them to other programmes in the world.

“For the 13th edition of QS subject ranking, the universities were ranked in five broader areas – engineering and technology, arts and humanities, life sciences and medicine, natural science and social sciences and management,” the statement said.

While the rankings cover 54 academic disciplines, the Indian higher education institutions have performed well in the fields of computer science, chemistry, biological sciences, business studies, and physics, it said.

Five and a half years after the inception of India’s Institutes of Eminence scheme, its varsities continue to show a steady improvement in the rankings, with 70 per cent of their entries rising or remaining stable, it said.

IIT-Bombay has featured among the world’s top 100 in mathematics by clinching the 92nd spot, up by 25 places, and IIT-Kanpur ranks among the world’s top 100 in engineering-electrical electronic (87th, up by 21 places) and in computer science information systems (96th, up by 13 places).

While IIT-Kharagpur occupies the 94th spot, up by 15 places, for computer science and information systems, IIT-Madras has moved up by 50 places to come at 98th spot for mathematics, the statement said.

Overall, 66 Indian universities cumulatively achieved 355 entries of which 44 courses in different disciplines featured in top 100 globally.

Indian higher education institutions featured in 38 of the 54 narrow subjects and in all the five broad subject areas, the statement said.

The most represented Indian universities in this edition of the rankings are the University of Delhi (27 entries), IIT-Bombay (25 entries) and IIT-Kharagpur (23 entries).

The QS Rankings are based on various parameters such as research publications, academic reputation, employer reputation and H-Index.

