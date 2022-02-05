Quad Foreign Ministers' meet in Oz next week

New Delhi, February 4
The two-day ministerial-level meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers is slated to be held next week in Australia.
While the final schedule is yet to be announced, a four-day block between February 9 and 12 has been announced by the US. Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7 to 13.
Blinken will be in Australia between February 9 and 12 for the Quad meeting, a statement said.
The Quad partners will discuss advancing cooperation on Covid vaccination delivery, humanitarian assistance, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, climate change, and critical and emerging technologies.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to travel to Australia for the meeting slated in Melbourne.
The last Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting was held virtually in February 2021.
Maritime security on agenda
- The Quad partners will discuss advancing cooperation on Covid vaccination delivery and maritime security
- Besides, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation and climate change will be discussed
