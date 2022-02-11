Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 11

Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis figured for the first time at the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in Melbourne on Friday. Barring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the other three Ministers prominently mentioned this issue at a post-meeting media briefing, though the joint statement kept its focus firmly on Asia Pacific.

The Ukraine crisis was also discussed at the fourth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while calling on all American citizens to leave Kyiv. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne also reiterated their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,’’ warned Blinken at the media conference where there was no question on the Quad.

Payne also dwelt on the Moscow-Beijing alliance which was “concerning because it doesn't... represent a global order that squares with ambitions for freedom and openness and sovereignty and the protection of territorial integrity”.

The joint statement made no mention of the crises but reaffirmed the Quad's commitment to support efforts to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free from coercion in an indirect reference to China’s aggressive behaviour.

It also opposed coercive economic policies, denounced the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism and asserted that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country because “ungoverned spaces” are a direct threat to the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific.

The statement also made a veiled criticism of Pakistan by calling on all countries to “ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terror attacks’’ while seeking the quick prosecution of perpetrators behind two terror attacks in India – 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot – which had the imprint of ISI.

The statement also expressed Quad’s keenness to deepen engagement with regional partners to strengthen maritime domain awareness and enhance the ability to develop offshore resources.

The Quad expressed grave concern over the crises in Myanmar as well as North Korea’s missile tests.

It also mentioned progress in connectivity projects, facilitating the mobility of students, and promoting startups and technology collaboration.

This was the third in-person meeting of Quad foreign ministers. The leaders had also met once in the virtual format.