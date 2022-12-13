Quad, other nations begin discussions on free trade pact

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Quad partners — India, Australia, Japan and the US — and other nations started their first in-person round of negotiations to frame rules and standards for the 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) — a Biden administration’s effort to economically re-engage with the Indo-Pacific region after Donald Trump withdrew from a similar Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) FTA deal in 2017.

The negotiations will centre on four pillars — fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption.

Negotiation on tariff cut has been excluded as it is a politically sensitive and time-consuming matter. India is not a part of the trade pillar.

The intention is to counter China’s One Belt One Road strategy of building infrastructure for developing countries to bring them under its influence.